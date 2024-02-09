Two properties at the iconic Wrigley Mansion will host special dining events to celebrate Valentine’s Day this month.

Geordie’s Restaurant & Lounge will offer a four-course limited-choice menu with the sommelier’s suggested wines on Wednesday, Feb. 14, only. Guests will enjoy the views from their table for up to two hours as they celebrate Valentine’s Day. Reservations will be accepted for parties of 1 to 12, with a $50 deposit per person.

Diners also can enjoy an eight-course tasting menu created by James Beard Award winning Chef Christopher Gross at Christopher’s Feb. 13 and 14 in the restaurant’s newly built dining room, which offers expansive views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix. Prepaid reservations of $275 per person will be accepted for parties of 1 to 6.

To make a reservation for either event, visit www.exploretock.com/christophers or www.exploretock.com/wrigleymansion and look for the respective Valentine’s event.