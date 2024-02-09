This month, film lovers and film makers alike will enjoy three opportunities to celebrate the art form.

First up, the 2024 Indie Film Fest will take place Feb. 15-24. The multi-day, multi venue, festival in downtown Phoenix is community organized and funded, and now in its sixth year of supporting independent filmmakers and helping to grow the artist economy in Phoenix. Screenings will be held at the Phoenix Center for the Arts as well as panels, mixers, and events all around the artist community on Roosevelt Row. Learn more at www.theindiefilmfest.com.

Next up, the A3F 72 Hour Short Film Challenge invites local filmmakers to grab their gear, gather their cast and crew and get ready for a crazy three days. The Almost Famous Film Festival (A3F) takes place Feb. 16-19. Teams will have three days, or 72 hours, to make a 1-5-minute film. Teams that beat the 72-hour deadline will have their films watched and scored by a judges panel and the Top 20 films will play at a public screening Feb. 29 at AMC Arizona Center 24 Theatres in downtown Phoenix. The event is open to all ages and skill levels. Learn more at www.thea3f.net/72hour_2024.html.

Finally, the 28th annual Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival is set to take place from Feb. 18 to March 3, at Harkins Theaters across the Valley. Featuring over 20 captivating films from around the world, the festival celebrates diverse Jewish storytelling while exploring themes of culture, history and the human experience. Enhancing the festival experience, attendees will enjoy engaging discussions, Q&A sessions with content experts, filmmakers, and talent, and other exciting events. Learn more at www.gpjff.org.