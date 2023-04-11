Short Leash Hot Dogs brings back its Pinewood Classic for the eighth year Saturday, April 22.

The event hearkens back to childhood memories of building derby cars, the Short Leash team says.

“We all remember, when as a Boy Scout, we would build a pinewood derby car. But inevitably our dads took over and had more fun that we did. We decided to take it back.”

The fierce competition will focus on craftsmanship and fun, offering a kids-only race at noon, and an adults-only race at 5 p.m. The event will include a doughnut bar, balloon animals and a Bloody Mary bar for parents who participate in the Adult Classic.

The cost is $15 for kids and $25 for adults. Registration and car kits can be found on the event website, www.shortleashhotdogs.com/thepinewoodclassic.