At its March 15 meeting, the North Mountain Village Planning Committee approved a change to the General Plan Land Use Map and a request to rezone a 5.11-acre property located just southwest of 22nd Avenue and Dunlap Avenue to allow for multifamily residential.

The proposed project is an adaptive reuse conversion of an existing office building, which has been vacant for “a good number of years,” into “affordable” rental housing. The conversion would maintain the three stories of height and footprint of the existing building and would create a mixture of 145 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The developer stated that added project amenities will include a swimming pool and sun deck in the existing courtyard, a dog park, pickleball courts, benches and picnic tables, a barbeque pavilion and open recreation space.

Jason Morris of Withey Morris, who presented on behalf of the owner, QOZ 22nd Avenue Property, LLC, stated that if the first phase of the adaptive reuse is successful, a second phase would likely include development above the existing parking structure.

Morris spoke to the affordability aspect saying, “While this is not a government-backed program, it is our attempt, with the adaptive reuse, to bring this in at a very workforce-friendly rent structure.” He added that it will still have all of the bells and whistles that you’ve come to see with other luxury apartments, but compared to new-builds, “the cost of creating these units is primarily in the structures themselves, so by avoiding the structure and the parking solution, we’re able to offer these at a much-reduced rate.”

The location’s proximity to light rail is being touted as a plus, as is the need for additional affordable housing in this area. City planning staff found that the developer’s proposal would also create a “strong pedestrian environment” along both 22nd and 23rd Avenues, with shaded and detached sidewalks.

The proposal was approved unanimously by the committee and will move on to the Planning Commission for consideration April 13. If approved, it will go to Council May 3.