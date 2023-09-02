Thrive Consultancy, Inc. is accepting applications for its Fall 2023 10-week Sustainable Cooperative Food Business Training Program. Sponsored by the city of Phoenix, this program is offered free of charge to Phoenix residents.

During the program, participants develop the skills and confidence to start or join a worker-owned business in the local food economy. Over the course of 10 weeks, participants learn how worker-cooperatives align social, environmental, and economic values with business to create quality jobs that support and uplift the community and the planet.

The program teaches business planning, group decision-making, budgeting, marketing, financing, and funding, and facilitates access to sustainable business experts, mentors, and seed funding. With the support of the program’s facilitation team, participants will work with their peers to create a business plan, budget, and pitch for a co-developed food business idea. In previous programs, participants have cooperatively designed values-based food businesses such as sustainable farms, food trucks, and more.

Training sessions are held twice a week in Downtown Phoenix on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5–7 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 and running through Nov. 15. Applications are due Sept. 4. Learn more at www.thriveconsultancyinc.com/training-program.