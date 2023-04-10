The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that physical activity should be a year-round activity for optimal health…not just when heading into “swimsuit season,” which takes up an outsized portion of the calendar year in Phoenix.

Physical activity is anything that gets your body moving. But how much activity is enough? While it is important for individuals to check with their healthcare provider, the CDC offers some general guidelines for adults: 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening activity, according to the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

The CDS says that activity such as brisk walking could be done 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. It can be spread out during the week and broken up into smaller chunks of time. Adults should move more and sit less throughout the day. Some physical activity is better than none. Adults who sit less and do any amount of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity gain some health benefits. Muscle-strengthening activities two or more days a week should work all major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms).

One great way to get moving is at a City of Phoenix parks. The city provides more than 41,000 acres of desert parks and mountain preserve lands with more than 200 miles of trails; 186 parks; 32 community and recreation centers; eight golf courses; and 29 pools.

Find a park or trail near you at www.phoenix.gov/parks. Find activity tips by age group at www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/age-chart.html.