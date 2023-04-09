The 33rd annual Copperstate 1000, presented by the Men’s Arts Council, returns to Arizona this month. The celebrated vintage car road rally showcases some of the finest working examples of vintage, sports, racing, classic and grand touring automobiles manufactured before the 1974 model year.

Every year, a new route traverses 1,000 miles of terrain across Arizona and beyond. Approximately 90 vintage automobiles participate, with drivers and co-drivers from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Fans of all ages can view the cars participating in the Copperstate 1000 before they depart for their journey at the Copperstate send-off event at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Sunday, April 16, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The vehicles will line up around the outfield and be announced as they begin to depart at 10 a.m. There will also be a local car show in the west lot of the stadium starting at 7:30 a.m. Local car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their cars for display in the west lot. Coffee and donuts will also be available for purchase.

Find additional details at www.mensartscouncil.com/copperstate-1000.