Phoenix Public Library’s Seed Library currently is in transition as the city of Phoenix (CoP) reviews its current seed distributor. The city says that it is working with its various departments and local efforts to “align Seed Library with critical city environmental and sustainability initiatives.”

“Part of this realignment does include updating our seed procurement process,” a library spokesperson said. “As a city of Phoenix department, Phoenix Public Library complies with CoP procurement requirements, conducting business with those on current authorized City of Phoenix vendor lists which are routinely updated.”

The library offers fruit, vegetable and perennial seeds for its customers, who may check out up to three seed packets at one time per card, every three weeks. The current program still is available on a limited basis for as long as that library location’s current seed supplies last.

The library spokesperson added, “We are currently working on identifying a vendor that offers a selection of seeds that are viable to the southwest and can supply the volume we require. We anticipate Seed Library will transition through the summer months and be offered more robustly sometime in the fall.”

For more information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/services/unique/seed-library.