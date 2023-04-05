In April and May, Phoenix homeowners will have the opportunity to level-up their landscaping skills with cutting-edge techniques taught by water-efficiency experts in partnership with Phoenix Water Services, Watershed Management Group and SRP.

Free and in-person classes will be held on select Saturdays in April and May at Mesquite, Burton Barr and Saguaro Libraries. Class sizes are limited, and residents are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

Visit the Phoenix Public Library events calendar and click on the respective library to register: https://calendar.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.