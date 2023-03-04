In commemoration of National Women’s History Month, three distinguished women veterans will speak to the public Saturday, March 18, 9–10 a.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave.

Speakers include Martha Kuhns, who served as an Army nurse in Vietnam; Joan Sisco, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years; and Christeen Verchot, who served in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps for 21 years.

RSVP for this program by leaving a message at 602-943-7834. Questions about the presentation are welcome at caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.