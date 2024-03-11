In February, the city of Phoenix announced the Vacant Storefront Improvement Assistance Program, which provides struggling retail building owners the opportunity to remain competitive while revitalizing and beautifying the surrounding area. Buildings that qualify are those public infrastructure improvements that delay or prevent the development and occupancy of an existing building and overall site.

Examples of potential public infrastructure improvements include sidewalk/street installation and/or repairs; street/traffic lights; place making signage; landscape enhancements/ improvements in the right-of-way; median installation; bus shelter enhancements/improvements; water/sewer line installation and/or extension; and public art installation.

The city says that building owners may apply for up to $250,000 of financial assistance. The program is funded through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund program (SLFRF) as authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Funds must be completely spent by Dec. 31, 2024.

To see the full list of requirements, visit www.investinphoenix.com/vacant-storefront. Applications may be submitted by email to vacantstorefront@phoenix.gov.