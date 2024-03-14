The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) will host its Sixth Annual Hope in Motion event March 19 at the Arizona Biltmore.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts of how FSL’s life-changing mission is impacting Arizonans every day, working towards a future where aging in Arizona is synonymous with safety and independence.

Speakers include Tami Bohannon, who will share insights into the organization’s collective movement to transform Arizona into a safe haven for aging individuals; Christie Zubia who will share her life-changing experience with FSL’s transitional care program; and Len Rougemont will take guests on his personal journey, a quest for affordable housing and a pivotal phone call that changed the trajectory of his life. Whitney Clark, anchor at Arizona’s Family, will return as the event emcee.

Registration is free, but attendees will have the opportunity to contribute to FSL’s programs. For additional information or to register, visit https://givebutter.com/fslhopeinmotion.