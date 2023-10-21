Downtown Phoenix Inc.’s annual Urban Ale Trail returns for its 10th year with a Halloween-themed event Saturday, Oct. 28.

Beyond its variety of creative culinary options, Downtown Phoenix also boasts an extensive and diverse craft beer scene. Participants will have the opportunity to taste (and sip) their way through some of the state’s best bars and restaurants Oct. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. Each location will serve three varieties of 4-ounce beer samples for $5 each, plus a complimentary snack. There is no registration necessary, and the Trail is self-guided and can be done in any order.

Organizers remind participants to bring cash for samples/tips; don’t forget the sunscreen and good walking shoes, and add, “please don’t drink and drive (that means bikes, too).”

Kick off the Urban Ale Trail at Downtown Phoenix, Inc., 1 E. Washington St., Ste. 230. For more information, visit www.dtphx.org/aletrail.