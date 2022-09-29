City appoints public health advisor

September 2022
Earlier this month, Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton announced that Nicole Dupuis-Witt will become the city’s first public health advisor. Dupuis-Witt takes on the role Oct. 17.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the City sought professional consulting services to assist with Phoenix’s public health efforts in response to the pandemic. This expertise proved beneficial in advising the City’s strategic approach to pandemic recovery and response and emphasized the need to bring public health knowledge to the city on a permanent, full-time basis.
“Public health is a central tenant to many of the City’s top priorities including heat response and mitigation, housing and homelessness, food systems, senior services, transportation and more,” said Barton. “I am confident that Nicole’s experience and data-driven approach will further position Phoenix as a resilient and prosperous place to live, work and play.”
As public health advisor, Dupuis-Witt will work closely with City departments towards the achievement of public health objectives and in support of its priorities. The advisor position was approved by Phoenix City Council in April 2022.