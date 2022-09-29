‘Dementia friendly’ means access to support, options

A reported 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s Disease. In Arizona, 150,000 people live with the disease, making it the fastest growing state in the nation for dementia diagnoses

In April 2020, the City of Phoenix became the largest “dementia friendly city” in the U.S., which means a city that is informed, safe and respectful of individuals with dementia and provides supportive options that enhance quality of life. These cities educate residents to build understanding and compassion for those with memory loss and their families.

To that end, each second and fourth Wednesday, the city offers Memory Cafes, friendly, welcoming setting for individuals with cognitive impairments and memory loss, as well as their caregivers. They provide opportunities for socializing, memory stimulation, and support.

Hosted by the Human Services department, the virtual Memory Cafes are held 10:30 a.m.

Those interested in attending should RSVP via email to sanja.tetaric@phoenix.gov, or email memory.cafe@phoenix.gov for additional information. For information on other events for older residents, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices.

In addition, Jewish Family and Children’s services in North Central Phoenix and Duet in Central Phoenix also offer Memory Café events. Spanish only Cafes are offered by Barrow/Foundation for Senior Living. For information, visit www.jfcsaz.org, www.duetaz.org or www.fsl.org.