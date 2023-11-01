The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that a pair of busy Phoenix freeways will be closed this weekend (Nov. 3-6) for separate improvement project work by ADOT, Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and Valley Metro. Drivers should plan to use alternate routes if possible, to avoid delays and slow moving traffic while the following stretches of Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 are closed:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange (near 27th Avenue) and 7th Street from 10 p.m. Friday (Nov. 3) to 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 5) for ADOT bridge inspection and maintenance work. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed. Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 and connect with I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.



Northbound I-17 closed between Dunlap Avenue and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 6) for APS powerline work and Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road, Glendale Avenue and Northern Avenue also closed. Detours: Drivers can consider alternate routes including northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix to avoid closure. Local detour routes include 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure. Note: Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 and Seventh Street near downtown Phoenix.



Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 6) for APS powerline work. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Rose Garden Lane and both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Detours: Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport area. Local detour routes include 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure.



For additional information, visit ADOT’s website.