Laura Pastor, a three-term councilwoman representing Phoenix Council District 4, today announced her intention to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. Pastor will join a fellow current Phoenix councilmember and vice mayor, Yassamin Ansari (District 7), in vying for the seat currently held by Ruben Gallego, who will challenge Kyrsten Sinema for a U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

Pastor, a native of Phoenix, is the daughter of the late Congressman Ed Pastor and Verma Pastor.

“My dad taught me that any politician can talk, but it’s the results you deliver that matter. So, I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Congress,” Pastor said in a released statement. “I am running to put my experience to work on behalf of Arizonans — to take care of our veterans, to have someone looking out for the family budgets, and to protect all of our access to health care including reproductive care.”

In an announcement video, she highlighted her work taking on the cancer crisis among first responders, among other accomplishments. She also points to her work to “improve the quality of life for all residents in her district, focusing on issues such as affordable housing, economic development, and public safety.”

First elected in 2013, Pastor has won three elections to her city council district, most recently an unchallenged reelection in 2022. Council District 4 is within the Congressional District she will run to represent.