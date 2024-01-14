Doggie Street Festival is dedicated to increasing dog and cat adoption through its yearly festival, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, this year.

The free admission event is designed to be an informative experience that promotes public awareness and educates on issues of responsible adoption, foster, spay/neuter and conscientious pet guardianship. The festival provides a diverse range of information on topics concerning pet care, health, training and well-being, and celebrates pet companions and urges the public to act, advocate and work together to effect positive change and help end the tragedy that is pet homelessness.

Attendees are invited to bring their friendly dogs and enjoy music, photo opportunities, contests and other entertainment. Booths featuring pet products and services, food, vet tips and more will be on site. Rescues in attendance may include Any Rat Rescue, AZ Basset Hound Rescue, Arizona Border Collie Rescue, Arizona Husky Rescue, Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue, Foothills Animal Rescue, Home Fur Good, Lost Dogs of Arizona, MASH Unit, Police and Paws Project and Regal Dane Rescue.

Doggie Street Festival will be held Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steel Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. Visit www.doggiestreetfestival.org/phoenix for more information.