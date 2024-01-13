Arizona’s premier wine festival will return this month with 20 of Arizona’s best wineries along with more than 40 non-winery vendors, including fine arts, artisan foods, vintage vendors, and non-stop entertainment, along with two food trucks and local beer.

The Arizona Wine Festival, presented by Willcox Wine Country, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27-28, at Heritage Square, 113 N. 6th St. Tentative participating wineries include 1764 Vineyards, Arizona Stronghold, Barrelhead Farms Winery, Birds & Barrels Vineyards, Bodega Pierce, Caduceus Cellars, Carlson Creek Vineyards, Copper Horse Vineyard, Coronado Vineyards, Golden Rule Vineyards, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Page Springs Cellars, Pillsbury Wine Company, Strive Vineyards and Zarpara Vineyard.

The Cochise Graham Wine Council, Inc. (Willcox Wine Country) is a region and association of Arizona farm wineries and vineyards located in Cochise and Graham counties. The Willcox area leads Arizona wine grape production by growing 74 percent of the state’s wine grapes.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. both days and will run until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. The cost per person ranges from $30-$45, and each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets. For tickets and more details, visit www.willcoxwinecountry.org and click on the “Events” link.