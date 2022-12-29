Sheraton announces culinary staff

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown welcomed two new culinary team members to its roster of gastronomy talent. John De Souza will serve as executive chef and Ryan Lamkin as director of food and beverage. With a food and beverage program that draws inspiration from the local landscape, heritage and history of Arizona, the company says that these newly appointed team members will continue to elevate the property’s epicurean offerings.

De Souza will manage all food-related functions for the hotel including daily kitchen operations, menu development, and ensuring the production of high quality fare across the property’s culinary offerings. Lamkin will oversee the culinary department as a strategic leader, managing all operations including restaurants and catering.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown offers an array of dining options, including & More by Sheraton (an all day and night concept); rooftop Breeze Bar located next to the pool boasting views of downtown Phoenix and beyond; curated catering offerings set amongst a backdrop of the newly renovated meetings and event spaces; and signature restaurant Carcara.

Since opening in March 2022, Carcara has established itself in downtown Phoenix’s bustling restaurant scene, welcoming guests with a Sonoran-inspired menu using locally sourced ingredients to commemorate the heritage and history of the local community. Carcara’s menu is influenced by the rich traditions of the Southwest and the five C’s of Arizona (copper, cattle, cotton, citrus, and climate), which are celebrated in the dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and spirits.

For more information, visit www.sheratonphoenixdowntown.com or call 602-262-2500.