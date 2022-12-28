SRP general manager plans to retire

In early November, Salt River Project (SRP) general manager and CEO Mike Hummel announced to the board of directors that he will be retiring from SRP in May 2023.

As Hummel approaches his fifth year as general manager, he decided the time was right to retire after nearly 41 years at SRP.

“Mike has led us through a major sustainable transformation in his time as the general manager and CEO of SRP,” said SRP president David Rousseau. “Under Mike’s leadership, SRP implemented an industry-leading sustainability plan and has taken aggressive steps towards decarbonizing our power system while maintaining reliability and affordability. In addition, with Mike’s strategic guidance, SRP continued to innovate new ways to uphold a resilient water supply for the Valley. As a company and a community, we’ve had the good fortune to have him lead SRP at a critical time.”

The SRP board will conduct a talent search to fill his role with support from executive search firm Korn Ferry. The Board expects to identify a new general manager before Hummel retires in May.