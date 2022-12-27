Postino rings in the New Year

For one night only, guests can get festive and dress to the nines to ring in the New Year at Postino.

This New Year’s Eve, Postino is rolling out its Boujee Board & Bottle — an upgraded Board & Bottle deal featuring a board of bruschetta and bottle of premium bubbles for $75 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Guests can secure a reservation for up to 15 people to take advantage of the limited time offer.

In Phoenix, visit Postino in Arcadia (3939 E. Campbell Ave.) or Central Phoenix (5144 N. Central Ave.) Learn more at www.postinowinecafe.com.