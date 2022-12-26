I Recycle Phoenix returns to Christown

Residents are invited to do some early spring cleaning as the I Recycle Phoenix event returns to Christown Spectrum Mall. Presented by Keep Phoenix Beautiful, the free drive-through event will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at Christown from 7 a.m. to noon behind Wal-Mart.

Items accepted include hard drives, laptops, computer towers, printers, cell phones, flat TVs and monitors and other acceptable electronics. In addition, donations of gently used bicycles, non-perishable food, clothing, acceptable personal care products, books, office and school supplies and acceptable housewares and furniture will be accepted.

Up to five boxes of personal documents will be shredded for free onsite until the truck is full. All other documents will be securely shredded at Security Data Destruction. Monetary donations are accepted by Keep Phoenix Beautiful for additional boxes.

Hazardous waste, prescription drugs, batteries, light bulbs and CRT monitors and televisions will not be accepted. For additional information on acceptable items, call 602-262-4820 or visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix.