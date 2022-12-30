Resident recognized for health research

North Central resident Dr. Frank LoVecchio recently received the Arizona Public Health Association’s Public Health Research Award. The award recognizes an individual or team whose research contributes to the advancement of public health science and/or practice in Arizona.

LoVecchio has served as vice chair and director of Research for the Valleywise Health and Arizona State University, College of Health Solutions, and has been an emergency medicine physician, medical toxicologist, public health and addiction physician for more than two decades.

He is a principal investigator with The PReventing Emerging Infections through Vaccine EffectiveNess Testing (PREVENT) Project, which will measure the comparative effectiveness of available COVID-19 vaccines by conducting an observational study of health care personnel who develop symptoms of COVID-19 in 16 academic U.S. medical centers. It is being conducted by EMERGEncy ID NET.