Adams Table debuts refreshed winter menu

Located inside the Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown, Adams Table recently debuted new menu items for the winter season.

Described as a modern restaurant with American and Southwestern fare and inspired by the culture of Phoenix, Adams Table’s new menu reflects the season — whether guests are craving spicy cuisine or prefer something more seasonal, the restaurant says that the new dishes present a spectrum of flavors.

New menu items include Harvest Salad (spring mix, sliced apples, Manchego cheese, house-made spiced candied pecans, pork belly, apple cider vinaigrette); Hot Chicken ‘Wich (buttermilk marinated chicken breast, Hatch chile cheddar, spring mix, tomato, buttermilk ranch, house-made pickles, buttermilk bun and French fries); and Shrimp Calabacitas (seasoned shrimp, zucchini squash, roasted tomato, Mexican spices, Garlic & Onions, served over cilantro lime rice).

Whether guests of Adams Table prefer to cap a savory meal with something sweet or skip straight to dessert, the new dishes on the dessert menu provide an option for every sweet tooth. The dessert menu includes Cake it Easy (raspberry cheesecake with graham cracker crust and fresh berries); Guilty Pleasure (homemade peanut butter pie with Oreo cookie crust and chocolate); and Tipsy Banana (salted caramel and Woodford Reserve banana mousse with graham cracker crumble, gluten free).

Guests can get the evening started with new craft cocktails, including The Songwriter, John Collins or Fallen Apple, or finish with dessert cocktails such as the Up & Adam, Plot Twist or the Goodnight Abi.

Adams Table is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is located inside the Hyatt Place Phoenix/Downtown, which opened in September 2021 at 150 W. Adams St. Phoenix. For more information, call 602-388-4888, Ext. 4, or visit www.eatatadams.com.