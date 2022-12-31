Reading program helps shelter pups

Over the holiday season, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the Petfinder Foundation teamed up with the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for a special, Grinch-themed #ReadToMax holiday program. On Dec. 10, kids ages 7–12 with a soft spot for canines participated in a festive holiday event where they read the classic tale of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” to dogs up for adoption.

Arizona Humane Society regularly hosts Reading Fur Fun events where kids read to shelter dogs as they have come to recognize the positive, calming effects that story times have on their pups. The #ReadToMax event on Dec. 10 was themed after Max, the Grinch’s four-legged sidekick, providing this special reading activity with a festive twist, while also celebrating the class tale’s 65th publishing anniversary.

Reading Fur Fun events are held at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain Campus, located at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix. Families can find out more information and sign up for a future reading event by visiting www.azhumane.org/reading.