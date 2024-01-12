Another coffee concept has opened in a space at 7th Avenue and McDowell Road that previously housed a Starbucks.

Noble Ground Coffee celebrated the grand opening of its flagship café and first location in Phoenix Friday, Nov. 17. Located at 701 W. McDowell Road, the grand opening event will feature a ribbon cutting and coffee toast

“Noble Ground Coffee is truly coffee with a cause,” said Tim O’Neal, CEO of Thrive Services Group. “With every cup of coffee you purchase, profits will help support social service programs like education and housing for those who need them most. Your money will go back into the community to help your neighbors get back on their feet.”

With a company mission of making a lasting impact in the community, profits will support local nonprofits such as Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, an organization that works in partnership with Thrive Services Group to build affordable and transitional housing for those who need it most. Additionally, Noble Ground Coffee will help fund the Spark Education system, a micro-school designed to give underserved students individualized instruction.

The Phoenix location will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Coffee drinkers will have a variety of drinks to choose from including macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, cold brews, and Signature Sips like the “Honeycomb” espresso served with honey and vanilla or the “Noble Goodness” espresso layered with white chocolate and Irish cream flavors. Tea drinkers will find matchas, chai lattes, and a variety of hot and cold teas on the menu. The location will also serve pastries, croissants, muffins, cookies, and breakfast burritos from a local bakery, in addition to-go lunch items like a ham or turkey sandwich.

Visit www.noblegroundcoffee.com for more information.