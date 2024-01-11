After 22 years with Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona, Jackie Hallen, president and chief business officer, retired at the end of 2023. She joined the nonprofit in 2001 as vice president of Retail Operations and was promoted to executive vice president and COO in 2015 and then took the helm as president in 2022. Her career in thrift spans over 33 years with nearly 10 years spent at Savers prior to Goodwill.

In a Dec. 15 announcement, the organization highlighted a few of Hallen’s accomplishments at Goodwill, including growth from $25 million in annual revenues to over $300 million this year; growing from 15 stores to over 100 retail locations, now across Arizona and Maryland and a team of more than 5,000 staff; the introduction of MyCareerAdvisor, a no-cost digital workforce development platform for the community and MyCareerMatters, a program that offers the same career development services to employees.

She also was a part of the team to bring Goodwill’s education model, The Excel Center, to Arizona. Opened in September of 2022, the tuition-free Center serves as a public high school for adults who never completed their high school education. To date, more than 700,000 adults in Arizona do not have their high school diplomas. Studies show that the annual pay gap between employees with a diploma and employees without a diploma is upwards of $19,000 per year.

Outside of her role at Goodwill, Hallen serves on the board of trustees at Foundation for the Blind and previously served on the board of the American Heart Association for five years.