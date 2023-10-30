The founder of Stylish Events by Lisa has been recognized as the top wedding planner worldwide in 2023 by OK Magazine.

After 12 years of experience, Lisa Foster says that she and her team have learned to honor a timeless reception or put a unique spin on an event. The team plans a variety of events including weddings, social gatherings, corporate and destination events, photoshoots and non-profit galas. On average, the company produces between 36 and 50 events a year.

“We are honored to be awarded #1 wedding planner worldwide,” said Foster, “We believe that each event should be everything an individual, couple, or business thought it would be and more. Listening to our clients and getting to know them is what helps us set our events apart.”

Foster encourages individuals interested in choosing her as their wedding planner to book as soon as they can. Wedding season runs from September to May in Phoenix, and many clients will reach out to have the event of their dreams come to life.

Learn more at www.stylisheventsbylisa.com.