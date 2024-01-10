The Phoenix Zoo will host an in-person Teen Career Conference next month geared towards teens, grades 9-12, and their educational support networks (parents, educators, career/college counselors, etc.) who are interested in exploring different careers in the world of animal science.

At the Feb. 10 event, attendees will experience what it is like to attend a professional conference and engage in a variety of activities, including hearing from specially selected speaker panels comprised of a range of experts in zoology, conservation, animal husbandry, and veterinary care working both within the Zoo and in the field. Speakers will offer insights into their career paths and provide advice on breaking into their respective fields.

In addition, participants can network with representatives from the Phoenix Zoo and other scientific and educational institutions from around the Valley to learn about their programs and opportunities for teens. Lastly, they will attend a professional skill-building workshop led by the Phoenix Zoo’s Human Resources team on how to write resumes and cover letters, and how to successfully interview for the job of your dreams.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the day of events will wrap with an optional “More than a Zookeeper” tour that begins at 4 p.m. A virtual attendee option is also available. Spots are limited and teens are encouraged to sign up early. For additional information or to register, visit www.phoenixzoo.org/events/teen-career-conference.