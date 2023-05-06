In mid-April, Aunt Rita’s Foundation announced Stacey Jay Cavaliere as its new executive director, who the organization says will bring “fresh eyes and new perspectives” to the nonprofit and lead the organization into its next chapter.

The foundation, whose mission is to end HIV in Arizona, says that Cavaliere is a dedicated and experienced leader in Arizona’s nonprofit community, with nearly 20 years of experience working in social services and nonprofit. He will serve as the organization’s chief fundraising and administrative officer and lead its development/administrative team.

The foundation stated, “Cavaliere walks proud in his truth as an HIV-positive individual, often serving as a personal resource for others. When he was first diagnosed, Aunt Rita’s Foundation was one of the first agencies he reached out to for resources, which led him to receiving services at several of the partnering agencies.”

Cavaliere added, “My journey has now come full circle and I truly believe the universe is calling me to serve the community in a new capacity. As the incoming executive director of Aunt Rita’s Foundation, I look forward to leading this dedicated team and supporting the partnering agencies during this pivotal time in the Foundation’s history; building upon the Foundation’s rich legacy, and working each day tirelessly, to end HIV in Arizona. Let’s get to work!”

For more information, visit www.auntritas.org.