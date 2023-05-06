The Phoenix Boys Choir (PBC) will close out its season in May with a Pops concert Series, “PBC Playlist — 75 Years of Song.” Featuring PBC secular hits over the group’s history, the concerts pay homage to the legacies of former artistic directors Dr. Harvey K. Smith and Maestro Georg Stangelberger, as well as reflecting the musical influences of current artistic director Herbert Washington, a PBC alumnus.

The performance will include an arrangement by Roger Emerson of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” plus premiere arrangements of “Carry On Wayward Son” and “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” Audience members will also hear timeless classics with a Broadway flare, and the world premiere performances of “The Journey,” by Michigan’s Jeffrey Cobb, and “The Spirit of Adventure,” by longtime Phoenix resident and composer Ryan Gunderson. These pieces were written specifically for PBC and its New Works Rising competition and were selected as the first and second prize winners from more than 90 entries.

“PBC Playlist” will present two performances. In Phoenix, catch it at Orpheum Theatre Phoenix Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m. For Tickets and additional information, call 602-264-5328 or visit www.boyschoir.org.