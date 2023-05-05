The generosity of the community was on display at Hospice of the Valley’s (HOV) annual art auction: aaha! art. food. wine. The nonprofit raised a record $650,000 to support innovative dementia care programs for families across the Valley.

More than 420 people filled the ballroom at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn on March 11 to bid on paintings and sculptures, fine jewelry, high-end dining, rare wines, exclusive trips and a wine-pairing experience for 12 featuring the culinary talents of Chef Mark Tarbell.

Monies raised at the gala allow Hospice of the Valley to serve more families, both at its new Dementia Care and Education Campus and its in-home Supportive Care for Dementia program that provides education and resources at no charge.

Founded in 1977, Hospice of the Valley is the leading provider of hospice care in Arizona and offers a full spectrum of services for those with chronic illnesses, including all stages of dementia. Last year, the agency cared for 23,000 patients and their families and provided $12 million in charity care — serving everyone in need, regardless of insurance or financial status.

Learn more at www.dementiacampus.org.