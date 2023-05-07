With the arrival of the summer months, the city is reminding residents to be safe on Phoenix trails and be aware of seasonal closures.

On days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning, Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla Trails and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve will close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To accommodate hikers, extended summer hours are in effect annually from June through September at North Mountain Park and Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, and Pima Canyon Trailhead in South Mountain Park/Preserve. To provide an extra two hours of availability and promote hiking after 7 p.m., parking lot entrances are open until 9 p.m. at those locations. Year-round at those three trailheads, parking lots open at 5 a.m., and trails are open until 11 p.m. All other trails within the Phoenix parks system will remain open.

In addition, for the safety of pets, dogs are prohibited on any City of Phoenix trail when the temperature is 100 degrees or warmer. The Arizona Humane Society advises that temperatures in the 90s are also unsafe for pets to be outdoors.

Learn more about Phoenix parks and trails at www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails.