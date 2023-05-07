Bourbon Barrel Henry is a 99-pound bundle of joy. This big boy is a goofy dog who bounces around with endless energy. His friends at the shelter love his playful personality and cannot get enough of him. He is a great companion for anyone looking for a furry friend to brighten their days.

What is even cooler about Bourbon Barrel Henry is that he is potty trained, meaning he is a well-behaved dog who knows how to do his business outside. He also walks well on a leash, but do not let his size fool you — this big love bug enjoys cuddling on laps as he does not always realize his own size. Bourbon is simply a gentle giant who wants to be close to his humans. The wrinkly-faced pup was seized by Mesa Animal Control in March due to his owner being hospitalized. He was brought to Arizona Humane Society (AHS) to receive the care and attention he needed.

Bourbon Barrel Henry is a super playful boy who loves to have fun and is always up for a game of fetch or a run in the park. He may do best with dogs who have the same play style as he does. He is a friendly dog who loves to socialize, and he is sure to make friends wherever he goes.

In order to help him find the perfect family, the adoption fee for Bourbon Barrel Henry (pet number A719088) is waived. Interested adopters can meet him at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His waived adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt.