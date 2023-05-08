For more than seven decades the family-friendly Miracle Mile Deli has been owned and operated by the Grodzinsky/Garcia family.

The restaurant was founded by Brooklyn, New York, native, Jack Grodzinsky in 1949. Owned and operated by Jill and George Garcia, Grodzinsky’s daughter and son-in-law, the deli is currently managed by Josh Garcia, Grodzinsky’s grandson.

Customers have become accustomed to Miracle Mile’s signature New York-style favorite sandwiches such as “The Straw,” “The New Yorker” and “The Triple Decker.” The restaurant also offers a massive menu of salads, comfort food, burgers and beer on tap.

On Wednesday, May 10, the restaurant will celebrate 74 years in business with a $19.49 special. Patrons can enjoy a pastrami, brisket or corned beef sandwich with a draft beer or slice of pie for $19.49. The restaurant will also give away a $100 gift card every hour from noon to 7 p.m.

Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St. For additional information, visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.