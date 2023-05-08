According to the City of Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project team’s May 5 update newsletter, the Dreamy Draw Bike Path is scheduled to reopen the morning of May 19. The team adds that minor pipeline and landscaping work will continue within Dreamy Draw Recreation Area after the bike path is open.

The City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department’s restoration of Dreamy Draw Recreation Area is scheduled to be completed this fall, at which time water services for park users will also become available.

To contact the project team, call 602-235-2666 or visit www.phoenix.gov/droughtpipeline.