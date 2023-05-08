Valley Metro announced a handful of service changes that will impact transit riders in the North Central area and beyond. These service changes have been approved by the Valley Metro Board of Directors (for Valley Metro-operated service) and the Phoenix City Council (for City of Phoenix-operated service), and are scheduled to take effect Oct. 24.

Schedule adjustments would include, among others:

Route 0—Central Ave: Modify weekday frequency from 20 minutes to 30 minutes from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Route 7—7th St: Modify weekday frequency to 15 minutes from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. between Dunlap Ave. and Baseline Rd., and 30 minutes north of Dunlap Ave. and south of Baseline Rd.

Route 16—16th St: Increase weekday frequency to 15 minutes from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. between Baseline Rd. and Northern Ave.

Route 19—19th Ave: Increase weekday frequency to 15 minutes from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. for the entire route.

Residents who would like to voice their opinions about the service changes may do so May 8-June 9. Comments may be submitted via:

Valley Metro public hearing voicemail: (602) 322-4479

Completion of an online survey

Email: input@valleymetro.org

Mail: Valley Metro ATTN: Community Relations, 101 N. 1st Ave. Ste. 1400, Phoenix AZ 85003

A hybrid public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. May 24 to provide information on the changes and hear feedback. Visit the event page to learn more and register to join virtually.

Learn more about the proposed schedule changes on the Valley Metro site.