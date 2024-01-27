The nonprofit music festival M3F Fest recently announced not only the lineup for the 2024 concert but a new venue — Steele Indian School Park.

Fans should expect the same M3F experience as past years with an even larger footprint than before, along with brand new art activations with more details to be announced. The historic venue will continue the evolution of M3F’s growth since its debut 20 years ago.

The concert, scheduled for March 1-2, will include the dreamy sounds of Dominic Fike, award-winning London vocalist Arlo Parks, Minnesota indie rockers Hippo Campus, and the mesmerizing sounds of Bakar. The lineup continues with fan-favorite Dayglow, German vocalist Roosevelt, genre-defying Los Angeles artist Fiji Blue, Chicago duo DRAMA, the disco vibes of Poolside, the catchy alternative pop sounds of Toronto’s Valley and many more.

M3F donates 100 percent of festival proceeds to charity with $2 million donated since 2022 and $5.2 million raised in total since its inception in 2004. The charity focus of M3F expanded last year with the launch of the M3F Fund, which opened up funding to the public by offering an open application to nonprofit or 501(c)(3) organizations. This includes beneficiaries such as Music Therapy Program at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, and many more.

Stay up to date with event details at www.m3ffest.com.