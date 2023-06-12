Older residents who are looking for activities and community each month are invited to visit area City of Phoenix senior center locations. Membership is open to Phoenix residents. The annual membership fee of $20 provides members access to all 15 centers.

This month, the Devonshire Senior Center will offer three special events. Guests can enjoy an ice cream social, June 14 at 10 a.m.; the Helen Drake Senior Center Pirates and Mermaid Party, June 23 at 9:15 a.m.; and a Beading Class with Miriam and Norma, June 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Regular monthly programs and classes include computer lab, morning mindfulness, Geri Fit, chair exercise, arts and crafts, line dancing, sewing and knitting, movies and more. In addition, lunch is served daily at 11:30 a.m. A recommended contribution of $2.50 is requested per meal, and reservations should be made three business days in advance.

Devonshire Senior Center is located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. and offers programs and activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For additional information, call 602-262-7807 or visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link.