North Central residents looking to give the dad in their life a little extra pampering this Father’s Day, June 18, won’t have to travel far.

Uptown Plaza, located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, will be running a Father’s Day enter-to-win contest. Guests will enter to win the giveaway through www.uptownplazaphx.com for a chance to score $150 to Manor, $150 to Huss and $100 to Boardroom Salon. The giveaway takes place from June 1–16.

Further down the road, at 4444 E. Camelback Road, Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club is offering a Father’s Day spa package for $220. The package includes a one-hour signature massage and gentlemen’s facial special.

For more information, call 602-553-4917 or visit www.villageclubs.com/spa-salon.