The Midtown Neighborhood Association announced that Sunday Off Central will return March 12.

This 12th annual community block party event is free and will include 100 vendors, Kids Zone, three live music venues, DJ and food trucks, and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place on east Vernon Avenue between Central Avenue and 3rd Street.

For additional information, visit www.midtownphx.org.