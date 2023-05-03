Phoenix residents looking for summer programs for school-aged children may want to check out the all-day summer camps offered through the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department.

Multiple locations in Phoenix will offer this fun, affordable and convenient summer program. The city also offers classes, sports leagues and clinics for the entire family — throughout the summer months and year-round.

In addition, families who are looking to cool off can take advantage of the city’s aquatics programs. Pools that are open for the entire season include Coronado, Cortez, Deer Valley, El Prado, Encanto, Maryvale, Paradise Valley, Pecos, Roosevelt, Starlight, Sunnyslope and Washington pools. These pools will be open May 27–29, June 3–July 30 (closed Fridays). Other pools will be open selectively in June and July. Registration for swim lessons is scheduled for May 4 at noon.

To register for summer programs, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks and look for the registration link, or visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools to learn more about aquatics offerings.