Gallery brightens art center lobby

By Colleen Sparks

Visual arts are taking center stage in the spacious lobby at The Madison Center for the Arts, where a gallery recently opened.

The Madison Center for the Arts opened The Gallery at The Madison late last month as a space to showcase visual arts free of charge to the public. You can find diverse pieces that local artists have made in the 24,500-square-foot lobby. On display through Sept. 30 is abstract artwork that North Central artist Alisha Marie Anglin and local artist Holly Anderson have created.

Anglin’s bold compositions are formed in abstract expressionist, cubist and gestural styles painted with acrylics on canvas. She conveys the beauty of imperfection by applying geometric and wild patterns to deliberately distorted forms. Anglin’s work has been shown in many exhibitions including as an artist with the Chocolate and Art Show, Conception Arts and on SaatchiArt.com. She also is an American artist exhibited with Singulart, which is based in Paris.

A supporter of the arts and local community in Phoenix, she taught an ornament painting class to fourth-graders at Moya Elementary School. At the end of the class, Anglin donated 30 art kits with canvases for the holidays to students in low-income homes.

Anderson specializes in organic, textural canvas work, along with customized large-scale art installations. Her work brightens many high-rise office buildings and hotels and also is featured in private collections around the world. Anderson is known as a natural, real artist with an intuitive mind and eye when using materials, color and form. Most of her ideas and paintings are inspired by yoga, human emotion, internal arts and water. Anderson is contracted with many top art consultants and companies including Marriott Hotels, Paramount Pictures and FOX.

Ari Levin, executive director of The Madison Center for the Arts, said he and his team recognized there were many artists around the state who did not have an outlet to display their great work.

“This spurred the desire to create a gallery that could not only benefit local artists with a beautiful space to show their work, but create opportunities for the community to engage and experience the arts,” Levin said.

Artwork in the gallery will be changed every three months, allowing many area artists the opportunity to display their pieces. The Galley, located at 5601 N. 16th St., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. To learn more, visit www.themadison.org.