Xavier senior wins Emmy for PSA

Xavier College Preparatory senior Sejal Patel produced a public service announcement (PSA) about the danger of texting and driving. The PSA starred her two dogs. Patel entered the PSA into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter, as part of its high school and college program.

The Academy awarded an Emmy to Patel and Xavier for her PSA entitled, “Don’t Text While Driving.” This is Patel’s second Emmy from the organization. She previously won for a short about her family. She was also nominated this year as a High School Writer for her short “Life With the Patels 2: Oh Deer!” And High School Editor for “The Matchbreaker.”

Along with playing soccer as a forward on Xavier’s soccer team, Patel is currently working on college applications — she plans to major in film production.

Students celebrate Day of Service

Students from All Saints’ Episcopal Day School celebrated their annual Day of Service on Friday, Oct. 20.

All students, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, participated in service projects with over six different nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Honor Flight, and Nourish Phoenix.

The day concluded with students coming together to reflect on the impact of their work and the importance of giving back to their community.

Arts school names principal

Arizona School for the Arts (ASA) announced that Elma Džanić Bass, M.Ed., officially began her role as ASA’s principal at the start of the 2023-24 school year. She previously served as a consultant and interim Dean of Students for the school, allowing for a smooth transition into her new role as principal.

For more than 15 years, Bass has played a significant role as a leader in urban education for the Chicago Public School system and locally, the Phoenix Union High School District. As a former restorative justice director and a district-level administrator, the school says that Bass has led and transformed institutional policies and practices impacting disproportionate discipline, behavior and mental health interventions, and school culture and climate.

In a press release, the school said, “She is a dynamic facilitator, a passionate advocate for students, a bold systems leader, and a relationship-centered restorative practitioner.”

Leah Fregulia, ASA’s Head of School and CEO added, “The love and value Elma expresses for our students, staff, and mission resonated with us. Through her intensive work with our amazing students and faculty, she has already been an inspirational and transformative presence for us.”

Arizona School for the Arts is a fifth through 12th grade public charter school located at 1410 N. 3rd St. in downtown Phoenix. Its mission is to inspire creative thinkers and leaders through providing an innovative concentration in college preparation informed by the performing arts.

Seniors earn Merit recognition

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced its semifinalists and commended students for 2024. Brophy College Preparatory congratulated the nine seniors who have been named National Merit semifinalists and the 12 seniors who earned commended student designation.

Brophy’s semifinalists are Nathan Cai, Marcos Guillen, Doer He, Charles Judd, Shaan Keole, John McCarthy, Jacob Ng, Alec Oden and Ian O’Riley. These academically accomplished young men now have the opportunity to continue in the National Merit Scholarship program competition. The national pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes those students who scored highest on the PSAT/NMSQT in each state.

The school’s commended students are Matthew DiCaudo, Xavier Estrada Lopez, Jack Gallagher, Nate George, Josh Hori, Max Jaros, Liam Lowry, Trey Markham, Dilan Movalia, James Phillips, Owen Wallace and Nick Zarillo. Commended students are recognized for their academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT last year.

Brophy hosts annual open house

Brophy College Preparatory will host its annual Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, on campus. The event is open to the public and students of all ages are invited to attend with their parents. It is never too early to think about becoming a Brophy Bronco, the school says.

The event will include campus tours and information on academic programs, sports and co-curricular activities, as well as financial aid and the admissions process. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to students, faculty, administration, coaches and parents.

To register for the event, visit www.brophyprep.org/admissions/learn-more/open-house.

School president honored at Diamondbacks game

Now in her 61st year at Xavier College Preparatory, Sister Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, president, was honored at the first-ever Catholic Night during the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sept. 29 at Chase Field. Also recognized was Sister Raphael Quinn of Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral School. Combined, the two sisters have dedicated over 110 years to Catholic education in the Diocese.

Bishop John P. Dolan and Superintendent of Schools Domonic Salce presented Sister Joan and Sister Raphael with Diamondback hats and personalized Diamondback jerseys.

School receives honor roll award

Xavier College Preparatory received The College Board/AP (Advanced Placement) highest designation — Platinum — on the AP School Honor Roll. The school also received the AP Access Award because of the high percentage of underrepresented or low-income students who took AP courses and exams.

The Platinum recognition was across all categories, including College Culture — 92 percent of Xavier students took an AP course and exam, which enables students to experience college culture in academics; College Credit — 85 percent of Xavier students scored “3” or higher on any AP course and exam; and College Optimization — 30 percent of Xavier students took five or more AP courses and exams, including one in 9th or 10th grade.

All Saints students design Little Free Library

All Saints’ is now officially home to a Little Free Library. Last year, the students in Ms. Davis’ second-grade class researched Little Library designs by looking at libraries around town and on the Internet. They measured the libraries’ sizes, shelf heights and depths and researched materials suitable for Arizona’s weather. They designed their library on iPads and made a model of their designs. The designs were voted on school-wide, and Ms. Davis built the winning design over the summer.

The students, who are now in third grade, and their families in October unveiled the library that they researched, designed, and built for the enjoyment of the entire All Saints’ community.