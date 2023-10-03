There is still not a firm opening date set for The Royale, a much-anticipated mixed-use retail development located at 635 W. Glenrosa Ave. in the Melrose District, according to owner Mark Howard.

“Construction in general can be very unpredictable, but post COVID it’s been a nightmare,” Howard said. “We are still experiencing major delays in electrical panels and some sub-contractor shortages. It’s very frustrating for us and for our tenants but we are glad that all eight tenants are signed and ready to get their businesses activated at The Royale.”

Those eight tenants, all local, independent businesses, will meet a variety of retail needs for area residents. They include YUMBAR, owned by Howard who also is the owner of FEZ Restaurant & Bar, a restaurant and bar serving up a flavorful metropolitan menu and full line of cocktails; Rocco Designs, a full service architecture, interior design and fine art studio and the creative behind The Royale; Cult Hair Salon & Spa, a full service hair salon as well as a full service aesthetician offering a variety of skin care services; StemSwag Floral & Gifting, a full service florist with an urban twist specializing in one-of-a-kind arrangements, plants, eclectic gifts and event services; Window Coffee Bar, one of the friendliest and most popular coffee shops in Phoenix serving up next-level coffees, teas, and baked goods; LIX Uptown Ice Cream, which crafts some of the most unique flavors, and fully lactose free; Scotty Kirby Photo + Design, who offers their unique and celebrated style to a wide range of clientele from acclaimed drag artists to local retail businesses ; and Your Health & Wellness, a local primary care provider meeting the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

Howard added, “We hope to be open before the end of the year.”

Learn more at www.royalephx.com or follow The Royal on social media, @RoyalePHX.