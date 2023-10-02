Heritage Square will play host to Taste of Japan as it heads to Phoenix for the first time. The cultural experience and food extravaganza will take place Oct. 7–8 offering authentic Japanese food, drink, pop culture, anime, cosplay, entertainment, shopping and other fun activities at a family-friendly event.

Taste of Japan will feature vendors and restaurants offering a variety of food from traditional dishes to an array of street foods. Go for the food, and stay for the entertainment with live music, Japanese drummers, martial artists, anime and pop culture that will offer fun for all ages.

The adults won’t want to miss Yokocho Fest (21 and over), a full sake experience. This “VIP” experience ticket will include premium sake tastings, sponsored goodies and more.

In addition, a Tuna Cutting Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, between 1–2 p.m. Fresh cut tuna and sushi can be purchased from “Sushi Boy” in the Yokocho area.

Heritage Square is located at 113 N. Sixth St. Tickets available include 1-day ($15), 2-day ($25) and VIP ($69). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tasteofjpn.com.