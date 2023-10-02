The Hospice of the Valley Dementia Care and Education Campus will offer a workshop to residents in October to explore different aspects of dementia.

Geared toward caregivers, “Understanding Dementia: A Challenging Journey” is a three-hour workshop that will explore dementia and its progression from early to advanced stages, and offer participants the opportunity to learn how to maintain meaningful connections and discuss ways to reduce stress.

The speaker, Dr. Maribeth Gallagher, directs Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Program, which has received national and international awards for its innovative approaches to dementia care. She is a psychiatric nurse practitioner with a doctoral degree in nursing. Her commitment to improving dementia care was initially inspired by her own experience as a family caregiver, sharing the journey with her loved one from diagnosis to death.

The workshop will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Dementia Care and Education Campus, 3811 N. 44th St., Phoenix. The event is offered at no charge. To learn more or register, send an email to events2@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300. Walk-ins are welcome.

Learn more at https://dementiacampus.org.