Hello, North Central Neighbors!

For this month’s cover stories, we continue to follow progress of The Central Park, an 18-acre development on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road. We also highlight three of the artists participating in this year’s Sunnyslope Studio Tour. The event invites residents to meet a diverse group of local artists in their working studios and even the opportunity to purchase art for their own space.

In our Community section, we highlight the recently completed renovations at Solano Park, including a new Skate Plaza, and introduce you to the AHS Pet of the Month, a sweet Australian Kelpie mix named Thelma.

If you attended Faith Lutheran Preschool, they are celebrating their 40th anniversary Oct. 1 — and the community is invited. Read this story and catch up on North Central school news in School Days.

Marjorie Rice caught up with John Stidham at the Original Breakfast House for this month’s Café Chat. The neighborhood favorite was recently named one of the “Top 150 Mom and Pop Businesses” in the U.S. — and our team says it lives up to the hype. Read more in Food for Thought.

As always, you can catch up on other community, business and dining news as well as explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond.

Finally, hopefully you all are enjoying the cooler Arizona fall weather and we hope that you enjoy our October issue!

Until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net