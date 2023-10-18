The Melrose Vintage Market kicks off a new season this month in the Melrose neighborhood.

The monthly neighborhood outdoor market will be held on the Sunday of third Thursday weekend of each month between October and April from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 700 W. Campbell Ave.

Sixty-plus local vendors will offer handmade goods, vintage collections, art and local food. Admission is free at the dog-friendly event.

Parking is available around the building as well as throughout the neighborhood. For more information, visit www.melrosevintagemarket.com.